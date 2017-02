An Olean mother and son are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a man in Allegany County. Police say 57 year-old Royce Chapman was found dead Wednesday in his home on County Route 40 in the Town of Clarksville. 51 year-old Lana Joseph and her son, 26 year-old Richard Mosher III are charged with the homicide. Police say that Joseph had a relationship with Royce. Both Joseph and Mosher in the Allegany County Jail.