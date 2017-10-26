Nanticoke Man Shot While Trying to Drown Officer

A Nanticoke man was fatally shot after prosecutors say he assaulted and tried to drown a Waterways Conservation Officer. Authorities say the officer shot 37 year old Sean Bohinski Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area along the Susquehanna River. A Luzerne County prosecutor says the officer encountered Bohinski while on a routine patrol and a fight broke out. Bohinski allegedly hit the officer repeatedly and tried to drown him in the river. That’s when they say the officer fired his weapon, killing Bohinski. The injured officer was taken to a hospital or treatment; there is no word on his condition.