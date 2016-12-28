NCAA Fighting Against Paterno Family Supoena

The NCAA is fighting back against a recent subpoena from the Paterno family that’s part of an ongoing lawsuit against the organization for the severe sanctions it levied against Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Documents filed in Centre County Court say the NCCA contends it does not have to release communications with Penn State regarding lifting of the sanctions in September of 2014.

The NCAA maintains the Paterno request is too late, and that a judge allowed that sort of discovery for 45 days, starting in May.

The judge hasn’t ruled yet.