New turn Lane on Route 219

Construction has begun on Route 219 in the Town of Ashford where a right turning lane and raised median is being constructed for northbound traffic exiting onto Peters Road. Department of Transportation spokes woman Susan Surdej says by separating the northbound through traffic from vehicles turning right onto Peters Road to get to the entrance to the Route 219 Expressway, drivers will be able to see farther up the road and be less likely to pull out in front of northbound traffic. The DOT has already added enhanced signage for northbound drivers.