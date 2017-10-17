NLCS and ALCS Continue Today

The NY Yankees host the Houston Astros in game four of the ALCS this afternoon. Game time is 5:07pm. Sonny Gray goes for the Yankees. Gray is 0-1 with a 8.10 ERA. Lance McCullers Jr. throws for the Astros. The Astros lead the series two games to one.

The Chicago Cubs entertain the LA Dodgers tonight in game three of the NBLCS.

Game time is 9:07pm. Kyle Hendricks pitches for the Cubs. Hendricks is 1-0 in post season with a 3.27 ERA. Yu Darvish counters for the Dodgers. Darvish is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA. The Dodgers lead the series two games to none.