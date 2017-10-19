NLCS and AlCS Previews

The Chicago Cubs host game five of the NLCS tonight at Wrigley Field. Game time is 8:05pm. The Dodgers lead the series three games to one. Jose Quintana pitches for the Cubs. Clayton Kershaw counters for the Dodgers.

The NY Yankees and Houston Astros have a travel day, today. Game six in the ALCS series is Friday night at 8:05pm in Houston. The Yankees lead the series three games to two as the home team has won every home game in the series thus far. Luis Severino throws for the Yankees. Justin Verlander goes for the Astros.