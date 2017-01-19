North Tier Hoops Wrapups

Nope. Try again.
In North tier girls basketball…

Coudersport topped Smethport 65-50.  Haley Keck led Coudy wikth 16 points.  Abbey Woodard led the Lady Hubbers with 17 points.  Emily Treat added 13 points.

Otto Eldred dumped Cameron County 65-59.  Camyrn Thomas and Tiffany Bair led the Lady Terrors with 15 points apiece.  Ally Cousins added 12 points.

Galeton rolled over Port Allegany 56-36.  Erin Stauffer led Port with 11 points.

The Oswayo Valley boys dumped Genesee Valley in overtime 61-56.  Theo Henry led OV with 23 points.  Garrett Babcock added 14 points.

