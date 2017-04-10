NY DEC Denies National Fuel Permit

New York State has denied a permit to National Fuel Gas to build the Northern Access Pipeline, citing concerns about the impact on wetlands, streams and fish along the route. The Department of Environmental Conservation calls into question the entire $455 million project to build a pipeline from Sergeant Township in southern McKean County, Pa., up into Erie County of New York to transport natural gas. Karen Merkel of National Fuel says they will comment on the ruling after reviewing all of the paperwork. National Fuel has extensive natural gas leases in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale gas fields and needs a pipeline to move the gas to consumers and businesses.