Olean Woman Pleads to Drug Charges

An Olean woman, who was arrested along with her husband in a heroin bust last year, has pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance in Cattaraugus County Court. 30 year-old Andrea Stanczykowski was arrested in September of 2016 after the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on her Olean apartment she shared with her 33 year-old husband Thomas Stanczykowski. Police seized two grams of heroin during the search and accused Andrea of selling heroin in May of 2016, and that her husband Thomas sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a task force informant in April 2016. Andrea Stanczykowski will be sentenced on January 18.