One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident

Police continue to investigate an accident involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle Sunday morning on Route 6 in Roulette Township. They say that the passenger vehicle entered the path of the tractor trailer and collided. The driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated and flown to ECMC in Buffalo where she is in critical condition. The accident remains under investigation and Coudersport-based state police are asking anyone who has information to contact them.
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident0
