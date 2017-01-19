Opening Day Wrapup of Morrisroe Trial

The prosecution and defense offered their opening statements Wednesday morning in the fatal hit and run trial of Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg. McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg Shaffer argued that Morrisore was drinking at the Rixford Well on June 2, 2015, was offered a ride home, declined and left the bar behind the wheel of the truck that allegedly struck and killed Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone. Defense attorney Robert Kinnear argued that his client wasn’t the driver of the truck, wasn’t impaired, saying it was an accident and not criminal.

A total of 18 witnesses took the stand, including Heinaman’s mother, bartenders and patrons at the Well. One witness, Sean Bacha, told the court he saw Morrisroe behind the wheel of the truck in question at the intersection of routes 646 and 246 the night of the crash. President Judge John Pavlock excused a female juror and replaced her with a male alternate. The trial resumes today at 8:15am at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.