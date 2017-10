The Otto Eldred Terrors and Kane Wolves faceoff again tonight in the AML championship game at Kane. Kickoff is at 7pm. Terrors pregame with Stefan Arlington and Matt Walter on the air at 6:45 on WESB and 100.1 The Hero. And, hear Otto Eldred Coach Mick Labella on the title matchup during the pregame show. The Wolves are 9-0 and the Terrors are 6-3.