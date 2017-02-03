OV wins at Buzzer; North Tier Wraps

Oswayo Valley trimmed Port Allegany Thursday night in a North Tier contest 62 to 60. Garren Black hit a 16 foot jumper with two seconds left to win it for the Green Wave. Black finished with 10 points. Theo Henry led OV with 21 points. Brandon McCaslin led Port with 20 points. Howie Stuckey added 16 points.

Otto Eldred dumped Northern Potter 53-33. Sawyer Drummond led OE with 14 points.

Austin topped Smethport 48-44 for their first win of the season.. Blake Burgett led the Panthers with 20 points. Caleb Lutz led the Hubbers with 11 points.

Coudersport rolled over Cameron County 78-23. Jared Green led Coudy with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.