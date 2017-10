The Bradford Owls fell in a shootout Monday night 1-0 to Dubois in the District 9 AAA soccer championship game at Clarion University. After two scoreless overtime periods the Beavers won it in the shootout 4-3 to grab the District title. Brent Kennedy, Ian Grady and Colton Swanson scored in the shootout for the Owls. The Owls finish the season at 10-8-1.