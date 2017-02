The Bradford Owls nipped St. Marys Wednesday night 58-55 on WESB. With the win the Owls earned their first league win of the season. Tyler Gigliotti led the Owls with 15 points and six assists. Kyle Kirk added 10 points. The Owls had a 17 point lead at one point in this one, but hung on for the win. The Owls are 1-5 in D9 and the Dutch fall to 3-4 in league.