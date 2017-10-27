Owls Play Waiting Game in Playoffs

There are two games of interest to the Bradford Owls tonight. The Owls will be the third seed n the District 6-9 AAA football playoffs beginning November 3. Bellefonte, which is first in the current points standings plays tonight at Bald Eagle High School. And, Johnstown, which is currently second and just 10 points in front of the Owls in the playoff race is at Cambria Heights. The Owls will face the second seeded team next week in the District 6-9 football playoffs.