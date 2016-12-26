PA Gas Tax Going Up January 1

Pennsylvania’s gas tax — which is already the highest in the country — is going up again on January 1.

The increase is 8 cents.

The Legislature’s Act 89 didn’t directly raise the gas tax, but it called for a series of changes to the oil company franchise tax, which oil companies have passed on to motorists.

Act 89 is meant to provide money for road construction and infrastructure maintenance. PennDOT says the money has been used to fix thousands of structurally deficient bridge and fund $2.5 billion in road construction.