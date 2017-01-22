Packers and Falcons Compete in NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship game where the winner will make its way to Super Bowl LI to take on either the Steelers or the New England Patriots. The Packers finished 21st in points allowed. The Falcons finished 27th. The Falcons enter the game on a five-game winning streak. Ryan has 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions during the five-game streak and Rodgers has led the Packers to eight consecutive wins. Who might blow it you ask? The Falcons blew a 24-14 halftime lead and lost to San Francisco 28-24 in the 2012 NFC Championship Game. The Packers, who won the Super Bowl in 2010, blew a 16-0 halftime lead and lost at Seattle 28-22 in overtime in the 2014 NFC Championship Game. You can catch all the live play-by-play action on 1490 WESB with coverage starting at 2pm.