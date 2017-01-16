Packers Upset Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers upset the top seeded Dallas Cowboys Sunday 34-31 in an NFC Divisional playoff. Mason Crosby’s 51 yard field goal as time expired lifted the Packers to the win. The winning field goal was setup by Aaron Rogers 36-yard pass to Jared Cook on the sideline. Cook, who had six catches for a team-leading 104 yards, kept both feet inbounds with a knee just above the ground out of bounds on the decisive play. Rogers threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 302 yards and three scores. The Packers travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in the NFC championship game Sunday on WESB.