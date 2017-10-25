Panther Bowlers Open Season Thursday

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s bowling team will begin its 2017-18 season Thursday as Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference rival Medaille comes to Byllye Lanes.

The Panthers will be led by first-year head coach Sarah Foley looking to build on a fourth-place finish in last season’s AMCC Championships.

A former Panther standout, Foley led Pitt-Bradford to back-to-back AMCC championships in 2014 and 2015.

“The team right now looks very strong,” Foley said. “They are very dedicated, and there is excellent chemistry among the girls.”

Returning to the team are seniors Haley Ward and Abbey Kalin, and sophomores Jenna Lofaro and AMCC Newcomer of the Year Brianna Saylor.

“I’ll be relying on Haley quite a bit, as she’s been with the program for four years and knows the ins-and-outs of the conference,” Foley said. “Abbey is just great as well. She brings a lot to the team, especially her enthusiasm, as she’ll be able to lift up the team if we ever struggle.”

The Panthers round out their 2017-18 roster with a pair of freshmen: Kelsey Hammons and Megan Stinnard.

“Kelsey is an excellent bowler,” Foley added. “I see great potential in her for this year, as well as her future here with the program. As a whole, with all six of our players, there’s a lot a talent on this team.”

Hosting the defending AMCC champion Medaille for its season opener, Pitt-Bradford begins its season with a true conference test.

“This is going to be a key match for us,” Foley said. “This will be a way for us to gauge where we stand in the conference, as Medaille is a top competitor in the AMCC.”

Some other schedule highlights include early season matches against Saint Vincent (Nov. 9 and 30) and against conference opponent Mount Aloysius (Nov. 18).

The team’s first AMCC match will be at Penn State-Altoona on Nov. 11 and 12 with the second at Thiel on Feb. 3 and 4.

This year’s conference championship will be hosted at Medaille on March 3 and 4.

“My main goal for this season is for the girls to improve their game from the start of the season until the end,” Foley concluded. “I want them to enjoy the game of bowling and continue playing it after college, and a fun and successful season will help them continue to love the sport. I also want them to have great success in the classroom, as well as on the lanes.”

Thursday’s season-opening match will begin at 5:30 p.m.