Panther Swimmers Hosting Saturday Meet

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s and women’s swim teams will host Penn State-Altoona Saturday for the team’s second-straight dual meet at the Paul C. Duke III Aquatics Center.

The two teams are coming off hosting Cabrini last weekend, with the men’s team coming out on top, 139-117, and the women’s team falling, 198-43.

For the men’s team, the day was highlighted by the pool record for the 200-medley relay going down.

In the second event of the day, Corey Koss, Noah Frederick, Lucas Cerchiaro and Benjamin Koss finished the event at 1:40.33 to etch their names into Pitt-Bradford history.

In the men’s 1000-freestyle, Carey Behm (11:11.59) and Justin Aharrah (12:33.13) grabbed the top-two spots in the event.

Benjamin Koss (1:52.04) and Nicholas Boyd (1:54.74) finished in the top-two spots in the men’s 200-freestyle.

Jared Schwab later grabbed a sprint win, timing in at 25.00 in the 50-backstroke.

Frederick (29.23) and Cerchiaro (29.89) were the top-two finishers in the 50-breaststroke.

Boyd earned his first win of the day as he swam a 59.27 in the 100-butterfly.

Schwab (53.12) and Frederick (53.67) occupied the top-two spots in the 100-freestyle, while Benjamin Koss (55.23), Corey Koss (56.27) and Carey Behm (1:03.66) finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 100-backstroke.

For his strong performance in the meet, Benjamin Koss was named the AMCC Men’s Swimmer of the Week.

Jillian Wright claimed second place in the women’s 1000-freestyle with a time of 13:22.37.

Wright then claimed the first win for the Panthers women’s team with a 1:20.49 finish in the 100-backstroke.

In the women’s 200-freestyle, Kayla Broad grabbed second place with a time of 2:16.17.

For Penn State-Altoona, this is the second action of the season after competing in the Panther Relays on Oct. 14. The Lions finished second in the mixed-gender event to the Panthers.