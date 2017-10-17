Panthers Soccer Doubleheader on Wednesday

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s and women’s soccer teams will welcome Penn State-Behrend for Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference matches Wednesday at the Kessel Athletics Complex.

The Panthers have suffered three-straight setbacks but have found results in two conference matches and sit at 2-4 against AMCC opponents, tied for sixth in the standings.

With eight points on the season, Steven McFetridge leads the team as he’s scored three goals and assisted two.

Ryuta Hayakawa and Ugwunna Amadi have each scored three goals as well for six points.

Ethan Acaster’s 20 shots lead the team and his lone goal of the season served as the game-winner at Hilbert (Oct. 4).

In goal, Derrick Brock leads the AMCC with 113 saves, posting double-digit save totals in the team’s last two matches. Both Panther conference wins have come by way of a shutout, and Brock’s two AMCC clean sheets are tied for second most of any conference keeper.

Wednesday’s match will begin at 2 p.m. and will serve as the first game of a doubleheader with the women’s game.

About Penn State-Behrend:

*The Penn State-Behrend Lions come to the Kessel Athletics Complex with an 11-4 overall record and a blemish-free 6-0 mark in AMCC play.

*The Lions sit in first place in the AMCC, having claimed wins at Pitt-Greensburg (Sept. 23), against D’Youville (Sept. 26), Mount Aloysius (Sept. 30), at Penn State-Altoona (Oct. 7), against Hilbert (Oct. 10) and against Franciscan (Oct. 14). Behrend has outscored its conference opponents 19-2.

*12 different players make up the team’s 38 goals. Aaron Harris leads the way with seven while Richard Blanchard and Matt Dziadoz have six apiece. Dziadoz is second in the conference with eight assists.

*In goal, Chris Ralph is among the top goalkeepers in the conference as he leads the AMCC in goals-against average (0.76) and goals against (eight), and is second with a .778 save percentage.

The Panthers women are coming off a 1-1 draw at La Roche Saturday after defeating Medaille, 3-0, Tuesday.

After going unbeaten in its last two games, Pitt-Bradford sits at 3-2-1 in its AMCC matches, which is good for fourth place in the conference.

Kaitlyn Donnelly led the Panthers with three points last week, scoring her first goal of the season and assisting another as part of the victory against Medaille.

Donnelly’s four assists on the season rank her fourth in the conference.

Meghan Stuck scored the lone goal for the Panthers at La Roche on Saturday, the strike coming just 2:26 into the match.

Stuck holds the second-most goals on the season for the Panthers with five. Kaitlyn Williams has the most with seven, while Courtney Shade and Abby Celesky have three apiece.

In goal, Sarah Dailey made 11 saves to hold La Roche to one goal to give her team a chance to come out of the tough road match with a win or draw.

The three-time AMCC Defensive Player of the Week Dailey has the third-most shutouts of any keeper in the conference with five, and she is fourth in the conference in both saves (93) and save percentage (.816).

Wednesday’s game will be the second of a doubleheader with the men’s game. Kickoff for the women’s game will come around 4:15 p.m.

About Penn State-Behrend:

*The Penn State-Behrend Lions come to the Kessel Athletics Complex with an 11-4 overall record and a blemish-free 6-0 mark in AMCC play.

*The Lions sit in first place in the AMCC, having claimed wins at Pitt-Greensburg (Sept. 23), against D’Youville (Sept. 26), against Mount Aloysius (Sept. 30), at Penn State-Altoona (Oct. 7), against Hilbert (Oct. 10) and against Franciscan (Oct. 14). Behrend has outscored its conference opponents 30-1.

*Behrend boasts the conference’s most explosive offensive player in Jordan Oberlander, who leads the conference with 24 goals and 52 points. Penn State-Behrend starts both the AMCC *Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in Olivia Belack and Defensive Player of the Year Rachel Weyland. Belack is second on the team with seven goals.

*The Lions’ keeper, Ania Gorski, has started 15 of the team’s 16 games and has made 64 saves while allowing 17 goals. In conference games, though, she leads the AMCC in just about every category, including save percentage (.923), shutouts (five) and goals-against average (0.17).