Panthers Volleyball Hosts Buffalo State on Tuesday

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s volleyball team will play its final non-conference match of the season as Buffalo State comes to the KOA Arena Tuesday evening.

The Panthers hold the longest active winning streak in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference with six-straight wins – all of which coming in straight sets.

Pitt-Bradford has been perfect in the month of October, winning each set since Sept. 30.

Ally Easton is coming off her strongest week as a Panther. The freshman led the team with 16 kills in Pitt-Bradford’s two matches last week while also earning five blocks. On Saturday, her career-high 11 kills led the Panthers to a victory over the conference’s top team.

On the season, Easton’s 0.68 blocks per set rank her fourth in the AMCC. Erin Fagan leads the conference in the category with 0.86 per set.

Emily Cleveland continues to lead the Panthers with 212 total kills and 2.75 kills per set. Both totals are fifth best in the AMCC.

As the libero, Laura Hildebrand has the fifth-most digs in the conference with 377 and the fourth-best digs per set average at 4.71.

Payton Orzech remains one of the top distributors in the AMCC as her 6.69 assists per set rank her fourth in the conference.

On the year, Riley Anderson has the second-most kills with 157 and Fagan is third with 145.

Katie Treat has emerged as a strong player up front for the Panthers and is third on the team with 35 total blocks.

Tuesday’s match is set to being at 7 p.m.

About Buffalo State:

The Buffalo State Bengals of the SUNYAC come to the KOA Arena with a record of 6-19 overall. With a win over Potsdam on Saturday, the Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak.

Earlier this season, Buffalo State picked up a win over AMCC foe Medaille, 3-2 (Sept. 6).

Lauren Hansen is the team’s top hitter with 300 total kills and 4.07 per set. Her 1,050 total attacks also lead the team, as she has 535 more swings this season than the team’s next highest attack total (Eimile O’Brien, 515).

Alyssa Durski is the team’s setter, totaling 502 assists and 6.12 per set. Brittney Valentine leads the team with 324 total digs and 3.86 per set. Up front, Maria Gelyon and O’Brien lead the team with 49.0 and 45.0 total blocks, respectively.