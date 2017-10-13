Panthers Women’s Soccer Team Headed to LaRoche

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s soccer team will travel to La Roche for an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference match in search of its second-straight win Saturday.

The Panthers are coming off a 3-0 shutout win over Medaille on Tuesday, the team’s fifth clean sheet of the season.

Julie Barton, Kaitlyn Donnelly and Courtney Shade scored for the Panthers. For Donnelly, the strike served as her first goal of the season.

In goal, Sarah Dailey earned her fifth shutout of the season as she kept Medaille out of the net.

On the season, Kaitlyn Williams leads the team with seven goals and 18 points. She is tied with Donnelly for the team lead with four assists.

Meghan Stuck is second on the team with four goals, while Abby Celesky and Shade have three goals apiece.

The three-time AMCC Player of the Week Sarah Dailey has made 82 saves, the fifth-most in the conference. Her .804 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average are also fifth-best in the AMCC.

After the contest at La Roche, the Panthers will be back home for back-to-back conference matches, next taking on Penn State-Behrend on Wednesday before hosting Pitt-Greensburg for Senior Day next Saturday.

About La Roche:

The La Roche Redhawks welcome the Panthers with a 6-6-1 overall record and a 4-2 mark in conference action, sitting in second place in the AMCC.

The Redhawks have won four-straight conference games, defeating Medaille (Sept. 30), Franciscan (Oct. 4), Hilbert (Oct. 7) and Franciscan (Oct. 10).

Vanessa Ceravolo has scored nine goals so far this season to lead the team. Kerri Phills is second with five scores.

La Roche has had its most success with keeper Isabelle Orange on the pitch as she has allowed the fewest goals of any AMCC keepers with seven on the season. Her 0.99 goals-against average also leads the conference.