Patriots Rally to Beat Falcons in Super Bowl

The New England Patriots rallied from 25 points down in the second half to upend the Atlanta Falcons in a highlight Super Bowl 51 victory Sunday night on WESB. The Patriots scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions. They then marched down the field to win it on a two yard touchdown run by James White in overtime. White scored three touchdowns and a 2-pointer. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was 43 of 62 for 466 yards two touchdowns and an interception. With the win Patriots Coach Bill Belichick becomes the first coach with five Super Bowl championships.