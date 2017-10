The New England Patriots throttled the Atlana Falcons Sunday night 23-7 on WESB. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes as the Patriots toyed with the Falcons. New England had three short field goals in this one. The Patriots scored the first 23 points in this prime-time mismatch outplaying the Falcons throughout this one. The Patriots are 5-2 and the Falcons fall to 3-3.