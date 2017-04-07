Pecora Seeking Re-Election to City Council

Tim Pecora is seeking the Republican nomination to Bradford City Council in the May primary.

Pecora, who resides at 106 Harding Ave., has been on city council since January 2014. He spent his first two years on council overseeing the parks and public property department. Since January 2016, he has been overseeing the fire department and public safety. The Republican is seeking one of three open seats on city council.

Pecora, who was born and raised in Bradford, said he is running again because he feels he has more to contribute.

“I would like to develop a strong and diverse community leadership that is inclusive, collaborative and connected,” Pecora said, adding he will continue to adopt fiscally responsible budgets that focus on the core functions of government and remove non-essential costs whenever possible.

“I want to continue to search for ways to increase economic development as well as continue to fight blight in the city,” he said.

Part of fighting blight is working with code enforcement and utilizing existing ordinances and laws, Pecora said, adding this includes supporting the Board of Health as it springs into action when properties fall into serious disrepair, which result in demolishing dilapidated properties.

“Bradford has all the ingredients available to be a great success story – warm and friendly residents, strategic location for businesses, affordable cost of living, numerous leisure and recreational opportunities, plentiful natural resources, top-notch higher educational facilities and an educated workforce with a good work ethic,” Pecora said. “I feel that working together, we can make Bradford a go-to destination for business, families and visitors.”

Above all, Pecora loves and wants to see the city thrive and become a showcase the entire area can be proud of.

Since January 2014, Pecora has been employed at Sundahl & Co. Insurance as a commercial account executive. He was previously employed at Control Chief Corp. for 1 ½ years and Burns & Burns Associates of Bradford for eight years. His prior work experience includes positions with insurance companies in Pittsburgh.

Pecora is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and economics.

He is a member of the Kiwanis Club, Bradford Lodge #749 F&AM, Tuna Valley Trail Association, McKean County Rifle Club, Bradford Landmark Society, LaStella Lodge, National Rifle Association and St. Bernard Church.

He previously was a member of the board of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce from 2002 to 2009 and was president of the board from 2007 to 2008. He was also on the board of directors of the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corp. for a one-year term in 2009.