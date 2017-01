The Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night 4-1. Matt Murray made just 19 saves to earn the win. Eric Fehr, Jake Guentzel, Ian Cole and Olli Maatta all scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins allowed just one goal, two nights after giving up 7 in an overtime win over the Washington Capitals. The Pens out shot the Canadiens 28-20 in the victory.