The NY Rangers downed the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday 3-2 in a meaningless game for both playoff teams. Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney scored for the Penguins who open the Stanley Cup playoffs this week in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both didn’t not play in this one, including a dozen regulars by both teams. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made his NHL debut in the net and finished with 22 saves.