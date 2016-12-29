Penguins Dump Canes

The Pittsburgh Penguins dumped the Carolina Hurricanses Wednesday night 3-2. Carl Hagelin’s goal with 4:15 remaining lifted the Pens to the win. Sidney Crosby added his league-leading 26th goal in his 31st game and moved into a tie for the league scoring title. Matt Murray got the start, but left with a lower body injury in the third period. Marc-Andre Fleury got the win making 11 saves in the third period. Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz had an assist and now has 18 points in his last 15 games. The Penguins have won three straight and four of five.