The Pittsburgh Penguins dumped the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night 5-2. Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points. And, Justin Schultz, Carl Hagelin and Bryan rust also tallied for the Pens. Marc-andre fleury got the win in the nets with 21 saves as the Penguins beat the Devils for the second time in five nights.