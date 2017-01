The Boston Bruins dumped the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night 4-3. The Penguins blew a 2-0 lead in this oen and have dropped two straight games. Justin Schultz, Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist scored for the Pens. The Bruins scored three unanswered goals while outshooting the Penguins 16-4 in the second period. Penguins goalie Matt Murray says the Bruins shorthanded goal in the second was the turning point in the game.