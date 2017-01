The Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Boston Bruins Sunday afternoon 5-1. Conor Sheary scored twice for the Pens, his 17th goal in the last nine games. Sidney Crosby added his league best 28th goal for the Penguins who have won four straight. Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin had two assists for a season-best seven-game point streak. And, Matt Murray had 44 saves to win his fourth straight game.