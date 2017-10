The Pittsburgh Penguins dumped the Washington Capitals Wednesday night 3-2. Patric Hornqvist scored a power play goal and added an assist in his season debut to pace the Pens. Kris Letang scored for the first time since Feb. 4 after missing the end of last season and playoffs because of neck surgery. Conor Sheary added a power play goal too for the Penguins who went 3 for 6 on the power play. Sidney Crosby had an assist.