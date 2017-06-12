Penguins Win Cup Championship

The Pittsburgh Penguins captured their second straight Stanley Cup championship with a 2-0 shutout of the Nashville Predators. Matt Murray made27 saves in the nets to earn the shutout win. Patric Hornqvist the Carl Hagelin scored for the Pens. And, Sidney Crosby was named the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second straight year. The Penguins win their fifth title and are the first team to go back-to-back since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.