Pennsylvania and NY Populations Drops

Pennsylvania is one of eight states that lost population this year. The United States Census Bureau says estimates show that Pennsylvania’s population declined from one year to the next for the first time since 1985. Pennsylvania, the sixth-most populous state in America, had been able to avoid big drops in census in the big cities until this year. The list of eight also includes nearby New York, which saw its population decline for the first time in 10 years.
Pennsylvania and NY Populations Drops0
