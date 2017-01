The Pittsburgh Penguins have moved the start time for game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In order to avoid a conflict with the Steelers playoff game, the Penguins changed the start time of Sunday’s game to 5 pm. It was originally scheduled for 1 pm.

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is the NHL’s third star of the week. Fleury went 3-0 last week with a 2.13 goals-against average. Toronto’s Auston Matthews was the NHL’s top star of the week.