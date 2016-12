Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray, who is 13-3-1 with a goals-against average and save percentage that rank at the top league this season, left Wednesday night’s game with a lower-body injury. The Penguins say Murray will be out on a week-to-week basis. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 19 shots he faced to Wednesday night to lead the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over Carolina. Fleury is 5-0-1 with a .923 save percentage in December.