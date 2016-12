The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed coach Mike Sullivan to a three year extension. The 48 year-old Sullivan is now signed through the 2019-20 season. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 55-24-10 in regular-season games and 16-8 in the playoffs since Sullivan’s debut Dec. 14, 2015. No team has generated more goals (294) or shots (3,089) during that span. Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston as coach club Dec. 12, 2015.