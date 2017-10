A Philadelphia man is facing drug charges after an arrest Monday in Bradford. Court records indicate that 22 year-old Rayquan Raymond had traveled by bus from Philadelphia to sell 14 grams of cocaine. Raymond had communicated with a co-conspirator in Bradford about selling crack in the city. He is also facing charges for possession of marijuana and allegedly tampering with evidence and interfering with officers at the City of Bradford Police Department. Raymond is jailed on $200,000 bail.