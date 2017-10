No one was hurt but a pickup truck had to be towed from the scene of a crash on Route 6 just east of Smethport late Thursday night.

Police say 36-year-old Jerry Bickford of Cyclone was traveling east at about 10:15 p.m. and got distracted, causing his pickup truck to go out of control, travel off the road and hit a guardrail.

Bickford was cited for not staying in his lane.