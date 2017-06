A pickup truck hit a house Saturday night on Route 219 in Elk County, but the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Police say 46-year-old Russell Transue of Hazel Hurst was traveling south when he fell asleep at the wheel and the truck crossed the road, jumped the curb, traveled through a lawn and hit the house.

Police didn’t say anything about people in the house.

Transue was cited for careless driving.