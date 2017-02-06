Pirates Moving McCutchen to Right

The Pittsburgh Pirates are moving Andrew McCutchen from center to right field this season. Starling Marte will take over in center field, and Gregory Polanco will be shifted to left. McCutchen, a Gold Glove winner and former NL MVP, never has played in right field during his 12-year professional career. Manager Clint Hurdle revealed the outfield overhaul via an email release Sunday. McCutchen won a Gold Glove in center field in 2012, but his defense has regressed each season since.