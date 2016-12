The Pittsburgh Pirastes have resigned free agent pitcher Ivan Nova. Nova gets a three year deal worth $26 million. He was acquired from the NY Yankees on August 1 and went 5-2 with the Bucs with an era of 3.06. Nova, who will turn 30 in three weeks, will be at the front end of the rotation with homegrown right-handers Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon.