Pirates Sweep Braves

The Pirates dumped the Atlanta Braves Sunday in 10 innings 6-5 on Starling Marte’s walk-off two run home run. Marte finished 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Adam Frazier added three hits for the Pirates.

Felipe Rivero earned the win for the Bucs who swept the three game series opener at PNC Park. Gerrit Cole, the ace of the third-youngest starting staff in the majors, allowed two home runs, and failed to retire the Braves in order during any of his six innings of work. Seven of Pittsburgh’s 17 runs in the series were unearned, including three on Sunday.

.