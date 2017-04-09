Pirates Top Maple Leafs in Toronto

Polanco picked up three of his four hits off Dickey and drove in a run to lead the Pirates over Dickey and the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Saturday night. Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer also got an RBI each for the Pirates, who have won two straight after starting 0-2. Chad Kuhl (1-0) worked five occasionally wild innings to pick up the win. Tony Watson pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam for his second save in two days. Gerrit Cole makes his second start of the season in the series finale. Cole gave up five runs, all in the fifth inning, during an opening day loss to Boston and Julio Teheran, who tossed six shutout innings while getting a no-decision in the opener against the Mets, takes the mound for Atlanta on Sunday