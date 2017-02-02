Pitt Bfd Men/Women Win

The Pitt Bradford men and women beat D’Youville Wednesday night. The Panthers were 72-69 winners. Evan Greening led Pitt Bradford with a double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds. Christain Kelly-Perkins and Fateem Brockington each added 17 points. The Panthers are 8-5 in the AMCC.

The Lady Panthers rolled over the Lady Spartans 79-50. Ali Rinfrette led the Lady Panthers with 24 points. Kaserra Ownes added a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Pitt Bradford women are 9-4 in the AMCC.