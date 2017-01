Hilbert topped the Pitt Bradford men 90-80. Christian Perkins led the Panthers with 23 points. Fateem Brockington added 16 points and Manny Welch had 15 points. Evan Greening chipped in 12 points. The Panthers fall to 5-5 in the AMCC.

The Lady Panthers rolled over Hilbert 99-70. Ali Rinfrette led the Lady Panthers with 35 points. Rinfrette was 8 of 9 from three point range. Brittany Watts added 12 points and Casey Striknger had 11 points. The Pitt Bradford women are 7-3 in the AMCC.