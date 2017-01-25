Nope. Try again.
Pitt Bfd Women Win; Men Lose

By on Local, Local Sports

The Pitt Bradford Lady Panthers throttled Alfred State Tuesday night 79-56.  Ali Rinfrette and Stepahnie Maciag each had double-doubles of 15 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt Bradford.  Jennifer Isenberg addeed 12 points and Brittany Watts had 10 points.  The Lady Panthers are 10-8.

The Pitt Bradford men fell to Alfred State 90-66.  Christian Kelly-Perkins led the Panthers with 17 points.  Evan Greening had 14 points and nine rebounds.  Fateem Brockington added 10 points.  The Panthers, who shot just 33 percent

