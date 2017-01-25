Pitt Bfd Women Win; Men Lose

The Pitt Bradford Lady Panthers throttled Alfred State Tuesday night 79-56. Ali Rinfrette and Stepahnie Maciag each had double-doubles of 15 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt Bradford. Jennifer Isenberg addeed 12 points and Brittany Watts had 10 points. The Lady Panthers are 10-8.

The Pitt Bradford men fell to Alfred State 90-66. Christian Kelly-Perkins led the Panthers with 17 points. Evan Greening had 14 points and nine rebounds. Fateem Brockington added 10 points. The Panthers, who shot just 33 percent