Pitt Bfd Wrapups

The Pitt-Bradford Panthers split an AMCC doubleheader with Pitt-Greensburg Sunday, winning the first game of the twin-bill 10-3 and losing the nightcap 11-8.  Ryan Boyer earned his second straight win by scattering four hits and two runs over six innings.  Austin Parent and Samuel Dreistadt each had two run RBI.  The Panthers are 3-1 in the AMCC.

 The Pitt-Bradford Lady Panthers dropped a softball doubleheader to Pitt Greensburg 4-3 and 9-8.  Madison East and Lindsey Hull each had RBI doubles.  Maddy Hillery and Betty Fratercangleo each had three hits apiece for Pitt-Bradford.  Melissa Nye had a pair of RBI.

The Lady Panthers are 1-7 in the AMCC.

