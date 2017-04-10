Pitt Bfd Wrapups

The Pitt-Bradford Panthers split an AMCC doubleheader with Pitt-Greensburg Sunday, winning the first game of the twin-bill 10-3 and losing the nightcap 11-8. Ryan Boyer earned his second straight win by scattering four hits and two runs over six innings. Austin Parent and Samuel Dreistadt each had two run RBI. The Panthers are 3-1 in the AMCC.

The Pitt-Bradford Lady Panthers dropped a softball doubleheader to Pitt Greensburg 4-3 and 9-8. Madison East and Lindsey Hull each had RBI doubles. Maddy Hillery and Betty Fratercangleo each had three hits apiece for Pitt-Bradford. Melissa Nye had a pair of RBI.

The Lady Panthers are 1-7 in the AMCC.